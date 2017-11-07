Chuck Person indicted as part of college basketball corruption probe

By Published:
Chuck Person
Suspended Auburn University assistant men's basketball coach, Chuck Person, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, after an initial appearance before a magistrate judge. Person will remain free on $100,000 bond. He awaits trial along with three other coaches in a case in which the coaches and others are charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence the choices star athletes make about schools, sponsors, agents and financial advisers. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

(WIAT) — Auburn Men’s Basketball Coach Chuck Person has been indicted as part of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption, according to ESPN.

Person was indicted along with Rashan Michel, who once served as a referee in the NBA, according to ESPN.com. The site also reports that other people arrested in the probe could be indicted as early as tomorrow.

ESPN reports that Person and Michel are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and Travel Act conspiracy.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s