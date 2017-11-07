Chuck Person indicted as part of college basketball corruption probe

(WIAT) — Auburn Men’s Basketball Coach Chuck Person has been indicted as part of the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption, according to ESPN.

Person was indicted along with Rashan Michel, who once served as a referee in the NBA, according to ESPN.com. The site also reports that other people arrested in the probe could be indicted as early as tomorrow.

ESPN reports that Person and Michel are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and Travel Act conspiracy.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.