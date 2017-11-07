Local charities hope for strong finish after down year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Local charities rely heavily on donations, but this year many donations have gone to hurricane relief and other disasters. And that’s hurting at least one Birmingham charity.

The Jimmie Hale Mission says they were down about 20-percent financially from July to September. Many people made donations to help with Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief, so they haven’t had as much money to donate locally.

“So we look forward to fourth quarter to help make up the difference so that we can’t finish in the black,” Jimmie Hale Mission executive director Tony Cooper said. “Because if you don’t finish in the black, something’s got to go, whether it’s cutting back services or cutting back staff.”

They haven’t had to do that and don’t expect they will this year. The final three months of the year always bring in enough to get them back in the black and they know there are many generous people in Central Alabama.

If you’d like to donate to the mission, you can contact them at jimmiehalemission.com or 205-323-5878.