Male victim suffers serious injuries following shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) –- A man is suffering from serious injuries following a shooting on Monday night, according to a release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 900 block of Shady Grove Road just before 9:30 p.m. on a call of a person shot.

According to the adult male victim, he had driven away from the scene and stopped at a house on Shady Grove Road to ask for help. He said he had gone to meet two girls in Mulga. When he arrived, he was shot by a man he only knew as “Little D”.

The victim was not able to give authorities the location of the shooting or a description of the suspect. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this shooting, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.