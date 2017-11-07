Missing Bessemer man found dead in lake

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police have identified remains found floating in a lake off of Maxwell Road as those of a local man that had been missing since October, according to a release from the department.

Shane Louis Barber, 40, was last seen on Maxwell Road by a friend at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25, according to the release. Barber told his friend he’d be doing some hunting, and when the friend returned to pick Barber up he had disappeared.

On Friday, detectives found a body floating in B Mountain Lake, which is in a wooded area, and removed the body with help from the Bessemer Fire Department. The body was later identified by fingerprint examiners.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.