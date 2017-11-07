Mother of Calhoun County fatal trailer theft suspect charged with hindering prosecution

By Published:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Monday arrested Shirley Camp of the Iron City area.

Related | Suspect accused of causing a fatality while committing theft in Calhoun County apprehended

Sheriff Matthew Wade says Camp was arrested for hindering the arrest of her son, Raegen Kenney after she was told by the sheriff’s office he was wanted for theft. Kenney is accused of stealing then abandoning a trailer on Hwy 431 where Jacksonville man Adam Harris ran into the trailer and died.

Related | Jacksonville father’s life leaving impact on community

Wade tells CBS 42 Camp is charged with hindering prosecution first degree; she was arrested Nov. 6 and immediately made bond, which was set at $7,500. Kenney was apprehended on Nov. 1 by deputies riding with the National Guard in a helicopter over the Choccolocco Management area, reportedly while riding a Razor UTV with a woman.

Don’t miss breaking news, traffic and severe weather where you live – download the CBS 42 News app today

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s