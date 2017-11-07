Mother of Calhoun County fatal trailer theft suspect charged with hindering prosecution

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Monday arrested Shirley Camp of the Iron City area.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says Camp was arrested for hindering the arrest of her son, Raegen Kenney after she was told by the sheriff’s office he was wanted for theft. Kenney is accused of stealing then abandoning a trailer on Hwy 431 where Jacksonville man Adam Harris ran into the trailer and died.

Wade tells CBS 42 Camp is charged with hindering prosecution first degree; she was arrested Nov. 6 and immediately made bond, which was set at $7,500. Kenney was apprehended on Nov. 1 by deputies riding with the National Guard in a helicopter over the Choccolocco Management area, reportedly while riding a Razor UTV with a woman.

