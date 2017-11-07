Mother of 3 kids killed in Etowah County murder-suicide, family starts GoFundMe

HOKES BLUFF, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Hokes Bluff children are without a mother after a woman was killed in the city’s first murder in years, according to Chief Hill with the Hokes Bluff Police Department.

Hill tells CBS42 News that police were called to a residence on the 5800 block of Main Street around 1:25 a.m. to where a man and woman lived together in a house.

Two of the female victim’s children, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, ran to get help at a neighbor’s residence after hearing her ex-boyfriend say he was going to get a gun, according to Hill. The man and the woman were found dead inside the home after police arrived to find the front door of the residence open.

The deceased have been identified as Tiffany Jean Johnson, 30, who was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, and Jonathon Nabors, 33, who was killed by a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a release from the department.

There had been no prior calls to the house before the incident, according to Hill, however, Nabors had been arrested in September 2016 on charges of Domestic Violence and Harassment which had been dismissed, according to court documents. A mutual restraining order went into effect for the couple on Jan. 27, 2017.

Johnson’s sister has started a GoFundMe for three children that were left behind after the incident, you can donate by CLICKING HERE, or by visiting this link: https://www.gofundme.com/in-remembrance-of-tiffany-johnson