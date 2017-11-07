Police investigating after gunman fires into car carrying children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –- Birmingham Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire into a car full of people late Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of 16th Street North. According to Sgt. Gray, there were two adults and two children in the car. He says an individual appeared from between houses and started shooting at the vehicle.

No one in the vehicle was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

