Police: Man poses as City of Pelham worker, uses fake purchase order to buy items at Home Depot

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a purchase order theft at Home Depot.

According to police, a man in a neon yellow shirt posed as a City of Pelham employee and used fake purchase order numbers to buy items from the Home Depot, including a hot water heater and a paint sprayer.

Pelham Police say the incident took place on Oct. 8 just before noon. The items are valued at $1,600.

The man had help loading the items into a dark grey truck, believed to be a Chevy Silverado.

If you recognize the truck, the two men or the woman, you’re asked to please call Detective Mike Bellanca at 205-620-6439. Take a look at our gallery of images from the surveillance footage below:

