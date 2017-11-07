Report: Tide’s Collin Sexton ruled ineligible because of FBI probe

By Published: Updated:

(WIAT) — Alabama Freshman point guard Collin Sexton was declared ineligible to play after the school determined he was the unnamed player identified in a federal corruption complaint against Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and former NBA referee Rashan Michel, according to an ESPN.com report released Tuesday evening.

Sexton did not play in Monday night’s exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville because his eligibility was not reinstated by the NCAA. The Tide won that game 74-65.

“We don’t have any further information at this time, but we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and work toward a resolution that results in Colin’s timely reinstatement,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement before that game.

Sexton was the No. 7 player in the ESPN 100 when he picked the Crimson Tide over the Kansas Jayhawks last Fall. The Freshman was expected to be the top offensive option for head coach Avery Johnson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s