Want to learn how to keep your church safe? Cullman County Sheriff to host church safety class

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office will host a church safety class on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office says the “class will focus on prevention and the steps a church and congregation can take to prevent imminent danger from occurring.”

They will discuss the creation of a church security team, increasing situational awareness and building security tips. They encourage two to four members of a church attend their class that may make up a security team.

“I never thought when I began my law enforcement career 18 years ago that the security of our churches would be a national issue at any point. I hope that pastors and church parishioners can attend this class to gain more knowledge and make their congregations as safe as possible,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Sgt. David Nunn and Deputy Cad Whaley will teach the class.

To register please email Captain Mark Persall at mpersall@cullmansheriff.org or Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org. You may call to ask either questions at 256-734-0342. Include your name and which church you attend in the email.

Citizens interested in attending don’t have to register, but are encourages to so the deputies have a good idea of the number of participants in the class.