3 dogs found alive, 2 dead in abandoned Haleyville home

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A case of animal abuse is sending shockwaves through the town of Haleyville.

Local animal rights advocates are calling this case one of the worst they’ve ever seen, and the disturbing images from the scene back up their claim.

Haleyville Police told CBS42 that they received a complaint around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Neighbors told police they could smell something coming from inside a house on 28th Street.

Once inside, rescuers from Free State Four Paws found five dogs, three of them barely alive. Two others were dead, one of which was still chained to the wall.

All of the dogs appeared to be starved. Patricia Fortenberry is a volunteer with Free State Four Paws, and she was shocked by the condition in which the organization found the dogs.

“There are people out there that are cruel and inhumane,” Fortenberry said. “I mean to let an animal starve is just incomprehendable.”

Organizations have come together to care for the three surviving dogs.

The case has been turned over to the district attorney and charges could be forthcoming, but as of right now, there have been no arrests in the case.

Haleyville Police have released images of the dogs which can be viewed below.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

