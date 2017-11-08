3 suspects arrested for Irondale home invasion, police chase

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men have been taken into custody after an early-morning home invasion attempt in Irondale, according to Detective Mangina with Irondale Police.

Mangina tells CBS42 News that a woman called the department at 8 a.m. after she heard someone breaking into her home on the 5000 block of Juiata Drive. Officers arrived to find the suspect vehicle, which reportedly did not stop for the police.

After a brief chase, the vehicle crashed into a home on Maryland Avenue and Bush Street and the suspects fled on foot, according to Mangina. The suspects were captured and transported from Irondale to the Jefferson County Jail.

Quincy Murray, Jason Britton, and Eddie Daniels were all arrested on charges of Second Degree Theft and Burglary 2nd. All men are being held on $11,000 bond.

Don’t miss breaking news, traffic and severe weather where you live – download the CBS 42 News app today

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: