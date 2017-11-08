65-year-old man arrested on charges of sexually abusing family member in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have taken a suspect into custody on multiple charges after receiving reports of him sexually abusing an adolescent family member, according to a release from the department.

William Henry Douglas, 65, was arrested in New Haven, CT by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Monday. Douglas is charged with two counts of Sodomy 1st, two counts of Sodomy 2nd, one count of Sexual Abuse 1st, and one count of Sexual Abuse 2nd.

The department launched an investigation on Aug. 11 after the victim’s parents reportedly discovered evidence of the abuse. The victim disclosed to her parents and police that a family member had touched her inappropriately and subjected her to sexual acts on several occasions while he stayed at their residence in Hoover, according to the release.

The parents confronted the suspect about the abuse, he allegedly left their residence and returned to his residence in Connecticut. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit presented the case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury, who returned the charges that led to Douglas’s arrest.

Douglas remains in custody in Connecticut as he awaits extradition to Alabama.