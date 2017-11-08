Alabama basketball prepping for season-opener

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WIAT) – Basketball is back in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide kick off their season Friday night in Annapolis, Maryland against Memphis.

The Tide enter 2017 ranked No. 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll behind one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, but one of Coach Avery Johnson’s new recruits may not see the court anytime soon.

Freshman Collin Sexton was recently declared ineligible by the NCAA following an FBI sting that got Director of Operations Kobie Baker fired.

The Tide are also dealing with a key injury to start the year. Last season’s leading scorer, Braxton Key, had meniscus surgery on his left knee Tuesday. Johnson says he hopes Key can return in about four weeks.