Alabama basketball prepping for season-opener

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WIAT) – Basketball is back in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide kick off their season Friday night in Annapolis, Maryland against Memphis.

The Tide enter 2017 ranked No. 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll behind one of the top recruiting classes in the nation, but one of Coach Avery Johnson’s new recruits may not see the court anytime soon.

Freshman Collin Sexton was recently declared ineligible by the NCAA following an FBI sting that got Director of Operations Kobie Baker fired.

The Tide are also dealing with a key injury to start the year. Last season’s leading scorer, Braxton Key, had meniscus surgery on his left knee Tuesday. Johnson says he hopes Key can return in about four weeks.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s