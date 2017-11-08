All 26 victims killed in Sutherland Springs church shooting identified

Calily Bien Published:
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Twenty-six crosses stand in a field on the edge of town to honor the 26 victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Yesterday a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/AP) — Authorities have released all the names of the victims killed in the mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

A total of 26 people were killed when Devin Kelley opened fire inside First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Eight males were killed, 17 females and one unborn child.

The youngest victim, not counting the unborn child, was 18-month-old Noah Holcolmbe. The eldest victim was 77-year-old Dennis Neil Johnson Sr. Seven children were killed in the attack. Another 20 parishioners were injured.

READ more about the victims here:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s