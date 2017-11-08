All 26 victims killed in Sutherland Springs church shooting identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/AP) — Authorities have released all the names of the victims killed in the mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

A total of 26 people were killed when Devin Kelley opened fire inside First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Eight males were killed, 17 females and one unborn child.

The youngest victim, not counting the unborn child, was 18-month-old Noah Holcolmbe. The eldest victim was 77-year-old Dennis Neil Johnson Sr. Seven children were killed in the attack. Another 20 parishioners were injured.

