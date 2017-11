BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl.

According to Lt. Edwards, someone shot into a home in the 300 block of 12th Street SW around midnight. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot inside the home.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

WIAT will bring you the latest details as more information becomes available.