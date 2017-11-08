Ceremony stirs memories for Vietnam War veterans

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Vietnam veterans were honored Wednesday during a ceremony at the Anniston Army Depot. For many, the event brought back memories of both pride and heartache.

As an a Capella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner filled the Physical Fitness Center at the Anniston Army Depot, veterans stood, hand-over-heart, remembering an America they loved that did not love them back.

“I love this,” said US Navy veteran Cecil White. “This is very special for me.”

White was a sailor. He went to Vietnam in 1975 and pulled wounded men off of helicopters, moving them to transport so they could get home.

“When we got back we were met with all the spitters and ‘baby killers’ and stuff like that, so this is my homecoming,” said White.

White and the men who joined him for the ceremony received a pin, thanking them and honoring them for their service.

“I joined the Army as soon as I finished high school and I stayed in ever since,” said Fred Collins, a US Army veteran.

Collins enlisted at just 19 years old. He served three years of his career in Vietnam between 1964 and 1970.

“It brings back memories of the guys who I was with over there, guys I was around when they died and this and that. It’s a sight nobody should ever see,” said Collins.

“I didn’t do much. I didn’t,” said White. “There’s people that deserves this more than me, and the real heroes are still there.”

Collins and White both said they were grateful for and humbled by the ceremony.

“I’m proud to be an American,” White said. “And I would do it again.”