Chefs on Parade and Parade of Homes continues this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders is hosting its annual Fall Parade of Homes. It’s the fourth year for the event and the first year to feature a new addition called Chefs on Parade.

The Fall Parade of Homes is a free event and is similar to the Spring Parade of Homes that’s been around for more than 60 years. The Fall Parade features more than 45 homes across nearly a dozen subdivisions by 10 builders.

Chefs of Parade gives visitors a chance to check out three of the homes on the parade route while sampling specialty dishes from some of the area’s best restaurants. On Thursday, November 9th, you can tour houses and enjoy food from Jim ‘n Nicks, Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila, Vecchia, and Main Street Tavern. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

The homes range from 1,200 to 5,700 square feet, ensuring there’s a home for everyone. All houses feature the most exquisite craftsmanship from the builders of the GBAHB membership base. First-time homebuyers or those looking for an upgrade can find plenty of choices from Trussville to Chelsea to Pelham to Homewood.

Visitors will be treated to the best homes on the market right now and what new design trends and technology are available. It’s also a great way to find ideas for your next home remodel or project.

The free event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 11th and Sunday, November 12th. For more details, click here or download the Birmingham Parade of Homes app to find route details. You can also follow along on social media: Facebook.