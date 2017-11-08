Family remembers father killed in Marion County house fire

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A family is in mourning after a father died in a Marion County house fire Tuesday.

Kevin Pickens, 40, was killed in the fire. His wife and 9-year-old child were able to escape safely. It happened along County Highway 48 in Bear Creek.

“He meant the world to me,” said Pickens’ mother, Debra Smith.

Smith’s life has been forever changed since losing her only son.

“That was my baby, you know and I guess just the way it happened, that’s very hard for me,” said Smith.

The family is relying on faith and support from loved ones and friends. They’re still trying to make sense of the fire that ripped through Pickens’ house while he, his wife, and their child were inside.

“She went in my nephew’s room and laid down with him and then the smoke woke her up,” said Jennifer Pickens Smith, the victim’s sister.

According to his sister, Kevin was in the bedroom when the fire started. She said his family did everything to try and get to him until the kitchen fell in.

“They went around to the back and started beating on the window and throwing rocks at the window to wake him up. They couldn’t get him woke up,” said Pickens Smith.

Pickens Smith told CBS 42 that her brother would help anyone and often fixed her car. His mother said he never met a stranger and that all will miss his smile.

“He was awesome, he was a caring person, and we’re going to miss him.”

While she knows nothing will bring her son back, Debra Smith said she’ll be reminded of his face every time she sees her grandson.

“It’s going to be hard for us all knowing that he’s growing up without him and he’s not getting to see him grow up,” said Smith.

For Pickens’ first cousin, Susan Hill, the tragedy is a reminder to always tell loved ones how you feel.

“When you leave your family, make sure that you tell them that you love them, every time,” Hill said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“I will see him someday, and in a better place,” said Debra Smith.

If you’d like to help the family, there are accounts set up in Debra Smith’s name at Listerhill Credit Union and Traders and Farmers Bank in Haleyville.