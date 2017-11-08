Local 7-year-old is finalist in nationwide beginner’s cooking contest

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) -– One small chef is cooking up some fun in the kitchen as a part of a beginner’s cooking contest that could yield big prizes for his community.

7-year-old Ean Slauson is one of 25 finalists in the nation selected to be in the Uncle Ben’s Beginner’s Cooking Contest.

The competition is designed to inspire families of children in kindergarten through eighth grade to bond, develop teamwork and a healthy lifestyle in their households.

Ean and his family are in the running to become a top 5 grand prize finalist where he would take home a large prize package — $15,000, a community celebration, and a $30,000 school cafeteria makeover.

The 5 grand prize winners will be announced on December 11th. For more information on the Uncle Ben’s Beginner’s Cooking Contest, click here.