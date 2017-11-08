Man allegedly assaulted woman with Japanese wooden sword

Published:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities arrested a man for assault after he allegedly attacked a woman with a Japanese wooden sword, according to court documents.

Micahel Craig Brittain of Alabaster was arrested for second-degree assault on Saturday, November 4th. Court documents revealed that the victim was a part-time resident of Brittain’s home.

Investigators expressed concerns about Brittain’s mental health after he “outlined a detailed plan for the murder and disposal of both the victim and her ex-husband,” the documents stated.

Brittain was also charged with resisting arrest. The condition of his $50,500 bond is to not have contact with the victim. He has a preliminary hearing set for December 06, 2017.

