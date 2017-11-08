Memorial service to be held for ‘Baby Doe’ found dead in Shelby County Landfill in 1982

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — On November 12, 1982, the body of a newborn baby girl was found in the Shelby County Landfill. Now, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case, and on Nov. 15, will hold a memorial service.

The Sheriff’s Office says in 1982, they conducted an extensive investigation but were never able to identify the baby girl or her family. Baby Doe was buried in an unmarked, unrecorded grave in the Columbiana City Cemetery, Paupers Section.

On Nov. 15, the memorial service will recognize Baby Doe’s short life–it is believed she was a live birth and was approximately two days old when she was found. At the service, they will provide a permanent memorial for Baby Doe, thanks to Shelby Granite, who donated the memorial stone.

Investigators believe strongly someone in the local area knows who Baby Doe is. She was believed to be from the Columbiana area.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward and help identify this baby, and help determine the unfortunate events leading to her being found in the county landfill,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asks.

Investigators ask that anyone with information relating to Baby Doe contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office by any of the following means:

Telephone: 205-670-6027

Secret Witness Line: 205-669-9116

www.shelbyso.com using the Report Criminal Activity tab

Contacting any Patrol Deputy