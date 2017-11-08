Suspect arrested in fatal Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — 11/8 UPDATE: Andrew Bernard Jeffery, 48, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Quinton Lee Sims, according to a release from Bessemer Police.

Jeffery has a bond of $100,000 and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail. Detectives believe the shooting began over an argument, according to the release.

11/7 UPDATE: According to police, 26-year-old Quinton Lee Sims of Bessemer has died from his injuries Monday night.

A man in his 20’s has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting in Bessemer, according to officers at the scene.

The shooting happened right after 9 p.m. on Dartmouth Avenue, according to police. The suspect turned himself in at Bessemer Police headquarters shortly after the event.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic issue.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

