Sylacauga Fire investigating multiple house fires as related, suspicious incidents

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) –- Firefighters are investigating a series of fires as related incidents after five different buildings went up in flames Tuesday night.

The calls began coming in around 8:15 p.m. Talladega Fire, Childersburg Fire, and Volunteer Fire Departments all assisted Sylacauga Fire with the house fires that authorities believe are related.

The fires occurred on West Pine Street, two on West 8th Street, and one off of West 9th Street near BB Comer High School. There was also a fire on Cross Creek Lane that authorities believe may be unrelated to the other four.

The house fires are under control, though some are still burning. Officials say four of the five buildings were vacant. One person was injured while trying to escape. He was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Crystal Perez is a resident of the area who was on her way home when she saw smoke and heard sirens. She says she was terrified when she realized there were multiple homes on fire.

“I cried. I did because I’m a mother and all I could think about was people’s babies,” Perez said. “So it was pretty scary to me.”

Officials say they will remain on standby.

If you have any information about these fires, you are asked to call Sylacauga Police.



