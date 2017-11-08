Taste of Triumph 2017 set for Thursday, November 9th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, a special tasting event is coming to Iron City. It’s all to support Triumph Services and the work the organization does with individuals with developmental disabilities.

Triumph Services is now in its 10th year of service in Birmingham and Montgomery. Triumph provides a holistic approach to support people with developmental disabilities. That includes a program providing independent living skills, competitive employment and a purpose in life, community integration and healthy relationship building, as well as a counseling program.

Taste of Triumph offers beer and wine tasting sponsored by International Wines. The event features live music, food, a silent auction and a live auction hosted by Christie King. Taste of Triumph 2016 was a record year, raising $125,000 for Triumph’s Scholarship Program.

Taste of Triumph 2017 will be Thursday, November 9th at 5:30 p.m. It’s being held at Iron City on 22nd Street South in Birmingham. Individual tickets are $75 and couples tickets are $125. They can be purchased here.

You can find out more about Triumph Services and ways to support the organization by clicking here. You can also follow along on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.