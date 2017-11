TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at Creekwood Village Apartments.

Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb says the fire started in apartment K4; the call came in at 2:43 and crews were on the scene within three minutes because of a nearby station. The fire was extinguished at 3:08 p.m. Investigators and crews are still on the scene. No one was injured.