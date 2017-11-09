Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Allegations against Roy Moore ‘deeply disturbing’

(WIAT) — After allegations against Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore came to light Thursday in a report from the Washington Post, Alabama lawmakers began to comment about the claims, including Alabama governor Kay Ivey.

Ivey released the following statement about the allegations:

“These allegations are deeply disturbing. I will hold judgment until we know the facts. The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth and will make their own decisions.”

Sen. Luther Strange had this to say:

“They’ve just come to light and I’ve just read about them. It’s very very disturbing what I read and I’ll have more to say about it after I learn more.”

Strange gave his comment to CBS Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) also commented on the allegations, saying, “I don’t know…it’s a devastating, nasty story. If the revelations are true, I don’t believe there’d be any place for him in the US Senate.”