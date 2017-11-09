Birmingham Water Works Board votes to increase rates by 2.9 percent

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday night, the Birmingham Water Works Board voted to approve a 2.9 percent rate increase.

Brit Moorer told you about the possible rate increase this morning on the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin. The Board was seeking residents’ input on the proposed increase.

“No one likes to raise rates at any time, but it is necessary to uphold our operations here at Birmingham Water Works, but before even making that decision we want to show transparency when want to make sure the public has the opportunity to put their input into how that would affect their bill,” Rick Jackson, a spokesperson for the Birmingham Water Works, told Moorer ahead of the vote.

Multiple residents spoke out against the increase at the public meeting. The increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

