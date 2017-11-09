Birmingham Water Works seeks public input on possible rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works wants to hear what you think about a possible rate hike.

This year, the board is proposing an increase of 2.9%.

That’ll boil down to about $1.50 added on to your monthly water bill.

Originally the board was looking to increase the rate by $3.9, but was able to slim some fat off of its budget.

“No one likes to raise rates at any time, but it is necessary to uphold our operations here at Birmingham Water Works, but before even making that decision we want to show transparency when want to make sure the public has the opportunity to put their input into how that would affect their bill,” said Rick Jackson, a spokesperson for the Birmingham Water Works.

If approved, the new rate increase would go into effect January 1, 2018.

A regular Board of Directors meeting and public hearing about the proposed rate increase is set for Thursday, at the main campus (3600 First Avenue North) on the second floor at 5:30 p.m.