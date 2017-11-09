Jim Zeigler: ‘No corroborating evidence of anything illegal or immoral’ in Roy Moore allegations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — State Auditor Jim Zeigler’s defense of Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore has been unwavering. Four women claim Moore had sexual encounters with them when they were teenagers and he was an adult working as an attorney.

Zeigler said, “Roy Moore has denied these allegations from 37 years ago. It would be a shame to overturn the will of the people who nominated Roy Moore in the Republican Party Primary.”

He tweeted several replies on Twitter questioning the timing of these accusations 33 days ahead of the December 12th Special Election. In a telephone interview with CBS 42 News Anchor Sherri Jackson, Zeigler said, “there is no corroborating evidence of anything illegal or immoral on the part of Roy Moore who has denied these allegations from 37 years ago.”

One of the women says the encounter took place when she was 14 years old. When asked if her claims should be investigated Jim Zeigler replied, “there is going to be an investigation to find out who these accusers are and what motive they would have to not come forward in two Roy Moore campaigns for Governor, two Roy Moore campaigns for chief justice, a Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate and these accusations were never voiced by anyone The timing of this report is extremely suspect.”

