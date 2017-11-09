Judge dismisses Spencer Collier’s wrongful termination claims against former Gov. Bentley

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during a news conference on Friday, April 7, 2017, outside the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley vowed again he won't resign even as his political troubles mounted and lawmakers said they would move forward with impeachment hearings because of a sex scandal. (Albert Cesare /The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery judge Thursday afternoon dismissed wrongful termination claims filed by former Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spencer Collier against former Gov. Robert Bentley.

Collier filed suit in April 2016 against Bentley, Stan Stabler, Rebekah Mason, RCM Communications Inc. and Michael Robinson on several claims, including defamation, conspiracy, invasion of privacy and wrongful termination.

While the judge did dismiss the claims for wrongful termination, saying, “Bentley’s decision to terminate Collier was done in the line and scope of his authority and while executing the duties of the Office of Governor. Any ill motives by Governor Robert Bentley with respect to his termination as alleged by Collier are immaterial. Governor Robert Bentley is entitled to absolute immunity on these claims. Further, it is not for this Court to interfere with a governor’s decision to terminate an employee that the legislature created to serve at the governor’s pleasure.”

Motions filed by Bentley and the other defendants to dismiss the other claims were denied.

