Nick Saban updates Minkah Fitzpatrick, other injuries before Miss. State game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)- The Alabama football team heads to Starkvillle this weekend with a laundry list of injuries. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton is out for the year. Linebacker Mack Wilson is out for at least the regular season. Linebacker Rashaan Evans also was banged up against LSU.

However, the biggest injury may have come to star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who injured his hamstring.

Saban provided an update on Fitzpatrick’s status heading into the MSU game.

“I’m not a doctor,” Saban said. “One of the most difficult things to do is to coach injured players because you ask me if I think he’s close to full health. Again, did you ever see that series on TV called ‘The Good Doctor’ where the guy is really smart and he figures out things that nobody else can figure out? I’m not there. I’m not there. If I was, I’d be working in that hospital probably. He’s done well in practice. He’s worked. He’s got his reps. So he’s going to be prepared to play in the game. We’ll make a decision based on whether he thinks he can do his job when the time comes.”

Alabama and Mississippi State kick off at 6pm Saturday on ESPN.