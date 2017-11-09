One Class at a Time: Our Lady of Sorrows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mark Prater surprised another deserving teacher with a One Class at a Time grant check.

Jennifer Clark is a computer and technology teacher at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic school.

She tells us, she plans to use her one-thousand dollar check to purchase new equipment for her computer lab.

“I’m hoping to maybe purchase some more equipment for our broadcasting. We’ve decided to go online with things, move more into the digital era,” Clark said.

