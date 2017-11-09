Residents protest Overton Road condo complex

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook residents from a community just off Overton Road gathered along the sidewalk Thursday evening to protest a proposed condominium complex.

Griffin Edwards, the organizer of the protest, said the 40-plus unit complex could bring as many as 200 more cars carrying new residents down Overton Road every day, plus additional traffic created by service, delivery and response vehicles.

New residents and increased traffic could mean more customers for businesses in the area, but Edwards — an economics professor at UAB — says it would more likely have the opposite effect.

“Research shows that it actually displaces. It actually does more harm than good, and we’re concerned — as residents who love our local businesses and like to walk to for instance the grocery store across the street — We’re worried that these businesses are not going to be viable because no one is going to want to try and shop at stores where there’s always a traffic jam to try and get there.”

The area where the complex would be built lies between Fairhaven Drive and Poe Drive, behind the strop mall on Overton. It’s currently a wooded lot.

Protesters are also concerned that the increased traffic will turn narrow neighborhood streets into popular cut-throughs for drivers who want to avoid “the mess on Overton.”

They say more traffic means more traffic jams, more frustrated drivers and greater danger for pedestrians.

“These roads are narrow. They don’t have shoulders. They don’t have sidewalks, and so we necessarily walk our dogs, ride our bikes with our kids, go for a jog on these roads. And I’m not sure what the solution is, but I’m pretty sure it’s not another 200 cars,” said Edwards.

He said he and the residents there aren’t against developing the property. They just want to see a development that fits in better with the neighborhood.

You can find more information, including a link to a petition to stop the development at stopovertontraffic.com.

The Mountain Brook City Council will consider the developer proposal in a meeting Monday, November 13. Residents from the area say they plan to attend and voice their concerns.