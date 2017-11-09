Shelby County Sheriff says he was never asked to endorse Roy Moore

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego tells CBS 42 he was never contacted about whether or not he would endorse Roy Moore for Senate.

“No one from Judge Roy Moore’s campaign contacted Sheriff Samaniego and asked for his support. It’s not that he has or has not endorsed him, just no one asked,” Ken Burchfield with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 42.

As of Thursday afternoon, Samaniego remains on the list of endorsements on Moore’s website:

The Etowah County Sheriff’s office released this statement:

“I did give an endorsement for Roy Moore just yesterday. This came before the sexual misconduct allegations came to light. I did not have prior knowledge of these allegations. I will always stand by the victim of any crime and wish the alleged wrongdoing had been reported at the time it allegedly occurred. My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected. If these allegations are proven truth, I will withdraw my endorsement.” Sheriff Todd Entrekin said.

CBS 42 contacted all the Sheriff’s Offices listed as endorsing Moore. This story will be updated as we hear back from them.