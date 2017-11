Store hours for Black Friday 2017

In 2017, Thanksgiving day doesn’t end before Black Friday begins. If you plan to hit the stores this year in search of the best deals, check out a complete list of store hours so you’re not caught by surprise.

1. Best Buy

Opens at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 8 AM Black Friday morning

2. Cabela’s

Opens at 8 AM on Thanksgiving morning and opens at 5 AM on Black Friday morning

3. Costco

Closed all day on Thanksgiving and opens at 9 AM on Black Friday morning

4. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Opens at 6 PM on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 5 AM on Black Friday morning

5. IKEA

Closed all day on Thanksgiving and opens at regular store hours on Black Friday morning (varies by location)

6. JCPenney

Opens at 2 PM on Thanksgiving afternoon and opens at 8 AM on Black Friday morning

7. Kmart

Opens at 6 PM on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 6 AM on Black Friday morning

8. Kohl’s

Opens at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening and remains open all night until Black Friday

9. Macy’s

Opens at 5 PM on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 6 AM on Black Friday morning

10. Nordstrom

Closed all day on Thanksgiving and opens at regular store hours on Black Friday (varies by location)

11. Sears

Opens at 6 PM on Thanksgiving and remains open until 2 PM on Black Friday

12. Target

Opens at 6 PM on Thanksgiving evening and opens at 6 AM on Black Friday morning

13. Walmart

Opens at 6 PM Thanksgiving evening and remains open until Black Friday