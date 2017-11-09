The Trump Effect: what Alabama voters think, one year later

One year after the election of Donald Trump, I sat down with 12 Alabamians. Six of them Republicans, and six of the Democrats. Each panel had a wide range of opinions about President Trump, his policies, and the way he has conducted himself as President of the United States.

The discussion covered a lot of ground. In the video below, you’ll see the difference between the parties. You’ll also see how polarizing Donald Trump is for voters in a historically red state, with a passionate blue side as well.

Below, you can see an extended web extra discussion with Republicans, including video not aired on CBS 42.

Here, you can watch an extended web extra conversation with democrats.

