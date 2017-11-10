Birmingham honoring Veterans with several events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The National Veterans Day Foundation will host six Veterans Day events in Birmingham beginning Friday afternoon.

It starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service in Linn Park to remember Raymond Weeks, the Birmingham native who helped found Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day parade starts Saturday at 1:30. Below is a full list of events:

Friday

4:30 p.m. Raymond Weeks Memorial Service in Linn Park

5:30 p.m. National Veterans Award Reception in the Sheraton Birmingham ballroom

6:30 p.m. National Veterans Award Dinner in the Sheraton Birmingham ballroom

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Service at the Cathedral Church of the Advent

10:30 a.m. World Peach Luncheon in the Sheraton Birmingham ballroom

1:30 p.m. National Veterans Day Parade starting at 18 St. and 9th Ave. N

5:30 p.m. Fireworks following parade

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra will recognize veterans during its “Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch” Friday at 8 p.m. The event is at Samford University’s Wright Center. Among the pieces they’ll play is Hamlisch’s “Service Men on Parade,” which includes tunes from all branches of the military. Veterans and their families can get a discount by using the promo code EGOT20 when purchasing tickets online, by phone or in person.