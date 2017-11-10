Birmingham’s Veteran’s Day Parade 2017: Start time, parade route, and how to watch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s almost time for the 70th annual Veteran’s Day parade in Birmingham, and CBS 42 wants to help you enjoy the oldest Veteran’s Day Parade in the country.

You may not be familiar with the story of Raymond Weeks. He was a Birmingham native who returned from World War II and realized we had an Armistice Day honoring World War I soldiers, and thought we should have a day to honor all veterans. So he petitioned Congress, and in 1954 successfully got legislation passed officially changing Armistice Day to Veteran’s Day.

In 1954, President Eisenhower signed legislation establishing November 11th as Veterans Day. Weeks led the first National Veterans Day Parade in 1947 in Alabama, and he continued the tradition until his passing in 1985. Weeks will be remembered Friday during a ceremony at Linn Park at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, at 8:30 a.m. there will be a Veteran’s Memorial Service at the Cathedral Church of the Advent.

The parade starts at 1:30 p.m. from 8th St. and 9th Ave N. From there, they’ll head south on 18th St. to 2nd Ave N, then head east on 2nd Ave N. to 22nd St, then north on 22nd St. to 5th Ave N, west on 5th Ave N. to 19th St, north on 19th St. in front of City Hall, then end at 19th St. and 10th Ave N.

Here’s an interactive Google map of the parade route: (click here if it doesn’t load in the article)

Our map features parking decks around the parade route, as well as places to eat and things to do in the area. Keep in mind that the streets for the parade route will be shut down when you are planning where to park.

