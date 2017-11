PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 2:30 PM: The gas leak was started when someone was cutting the grass on the right of way and hit a gas regulator.

The leak has been fixed.

—

Pelham Police say crews are on the scene of a large gas leak on Hwy 11 near Deer Springs Road.

The police and fire departments are on the scene with the gas company. They do not yet have an estimate on when repairs will be finished.

Police ask drivers use caution in the area.