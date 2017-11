(WFLA) — What better way to warm up than with this sweet deal?

It does not get better than a buy one, get one from Starbucks.

The iconic coffee chain is offering this treat starting today, November 9th until November 13th.

You can grab a cup of joe for a pal and yourself daily from 2- 5 p.m.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017