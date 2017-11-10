Haleyville man charged with 5 felonies after animal cruelty investigation

By Published:

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Haleyville man Dietrich Wallace is facing five felony charges after five malnourished dogs were found at a home after police received a call Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

A rescuer said they could smell something from the house. Officers responded, and found three malnourished dogs that were still alive, and two that had died.

Animal rescuers took in the dogs and are now caring for them.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 42 Wallace’s bond is set at $15,000 cash for each felony charge, totalling $75,000.  Wallace was booked into Winston County jail Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s