Haleyville man charged with 5 felonies after animal cruelty investigation

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Haleyville man Dietrich Wallace is facing five felony charges after five malnourished dogs were found at a home after police received a call Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

A rescuer said they could smell something from the house. Officers responded, and found three malnourished dogs that were still alive, and two that had died.

Animal rescuers took in the dogs and are now caring for them.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 42 Wallace’s bond is set at $15,000 cash for each felony charge, totalling $75,000. Wallace was booked into Winston County jail Friday.

