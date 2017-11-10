I-59/20 NB west of interchange to close Friday night while ALDOT installs steel beam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re out late Friday night around the Birmingham area, you need to know part of I-59/20 northbound will be shut down completely.

Weather permitting, ALDOT will close all lanes on I-59/20 northbound west of the interchange to install a steel beam across the interstate, including the ramps from 59/20 to I-65 north and southbound.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A reduced speed limit of 45 mph is in effect through the work zone. Law enforcement officers will be on the scene to help with any traffic issues.