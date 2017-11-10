Man shot after being robbed near McAdory High School

By Published: Updated:

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot in McCalla near McAdory High School, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was working in a shop on the 5100 block of Charles Hamilton Road when he was reportedly approached by two men. One of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet, according to the victim.

After the man gave the robbers his wallet, he was shot and the suspects fled in a green sedan, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on the crime to call them at at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s