Moore responds to sexual misconduct claims on radio show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Roy Moore appeared on Sean Hannity’s radio show, Friday, giving his first interview since the Washington Post ran claims from four women that the Republican Senate candidate preyed on them when they were underage. Leigh Corfman alleges that she had sexual contact with Moore when she was just 14 years-old.

“I don’t know Ms. Corfman from anybody,” Moore told Hannity. “I never talked to her, never had any contact with her. Allegations of sexual misconduct with her are completely false. I believe they’re politically motivated.”

Corfman and the other three women who have accused Moore are standing by their claims.

Moore said that he did recognize the names of two of his accusers: Gloria Thacker Deason and Debbie Wesson Gibson. Gibson told the Post that she went on several dates with Moore after he spoke to her civics class. Moore told Hannity that he “doesn’t remember” speaking to the class.

“But I remember her as a good girl,” Moore said, “but neither of them have ever stated any inappropriate behavior.”

Friday, the attorney for Gloria Deason, Paula Cobia, released a statement saying, in part,

“There is nothing about being public regarding her relationship with Roy Moore that will enhance Deason’s life. She did not seek the lime light. No glory, no financial compensation, no justice. But she stands firmly on the truth. No one can take that away from her. No one.”

He also denied providing Deason with alcohol, as she claimed in the Post report. “That just never happened,” said Moore. “I’ve never provided alcohol or intoxicating liquors to a minor. That would be against the law.”

In the statement from Cobia she confirmed that,

“The Post accurately reported the substance of her [Deason] interviews with them. She does not know the other women named in the article. She is no longer a resident of Alabama. She is a registered Republican, but has no affiliation with the RNC and has not been contacted by the RNC or any Republican leaders at this time. The same is true for the DNC and Democratic leaders She does not know Doug Jones, has not been contacted at any point by him or anyone associated with his campaign nor made any financial contributions to him.”

“We’re also doing an investigation,” Moore told Hannity, “and we have some evidence of collusion here, but we’e not ready to put that to the public just yet.” Moore did not elaborate.