NRSC removed from fundraising agreement with Roy Moore

(WIAT) — The National Republican Senatorial Committee has dropped out of a fundraising agreement with embattled U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore.

Paperwork filed today obtained by CBS 42 shows the NRSC is no longer listed as part of a joint fundraising committee with Moore’s campaign, the Alabama Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee. They were previously listed on paperwork for joint-fundraising filed back in October, but were not on paperwork filed today.

This development comes one day after allegations were published by the Washington Post claiming Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

CBS 42 has contacted the NRSC for comment.