NRSC removed from fundraising agreement with Roy Moore

By Published: Updated:
Roy Moore
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(WIAT) — The National Republican Senatorial Committee has dropped out of a fundraising agreement with embattled U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore.

Paperwork filed today obtained by CBS 42 shows the NRSC is no longer listed as part of a joint fundraising committee with Moore’s campaign, the Alabama Republican Party, and the Republican National Committee. They were previously listed on paperwork for joint-fundraising filed back in October, but were not on paperwork filed today.

This development comes one day after allegations were published by the Washington Post claiming Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

CBS 42 has contacted the NRSC for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s