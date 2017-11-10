Suspect arrested after alleged Walgreens pharmaceutical robbery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have taken a suspect into custody after he reportedly robbed a Walgreens for prescription medication, according to a release from the department.

John Robert Woodson, 37, entered the Walgreens on the 8700 block of Highway 69 South around 9 a.m. on Friday, according to the release. Woodson proceeded to hand an employee several notes demanding specific controlled medications, according to the release.

The pharmacy employee placed Oxycodone, Fentanyl and Dronabinol in a bag and gave it to the suspect, who was taken into custody as he attempted to leave the parking lot in a white vehicle.

Woodson has been charged with First Degree Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Trafficking in Controlled Substances. He is awaiting trial in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $320,000.