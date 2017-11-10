Tuscaloosa apartment fire leaves 19 people homeless

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Four Tuscaloosa families lost their homes after a fire destroyed everything they own. It happened Wednesday at the Creekwood Village

Apartment complex. 19 residents including 13 children are now homeless.

Patricia Frank is speaking out about her terrifying ordeal. She lost everything including her furniture, clothes, televisions and bed.

“It was in one of the bedrooms and when I saw the smoke and the fire I panicked. I heard the smoke detector going off and I didn’t know why it was going off until I saw the fire and the smoke. It was scary and I am glad my family is okay” Frank said.

Franks apartment was one of four units that caught on fire. The fire started in her bedroom. The victims daughter and three grandchildren were inside but did not get hurt. All five were able to escape the smoke and flames. But now she and her family have nothing but the clothes on the backs. Franks says despite losing everything she feels fortunate to be alive.

“It is a good blessing because we can get material stuff back but we can’t get our life back. We are just taking it one day at a time trying not to look back at what happened, it is going to be hard moving forward but we are blessed”.

Beakie Powell from the American red Cross in Tuscaloosa says the organization is proving assistance to help the 19 victims.

“Our case workers are on site and they are providing them with assistance for a place to stay. They gave them assistance for food and clothing. The Red Cross provides temporary assistance” Powell said.

If you would like to help the families who lost their homes, Powell says you can drop off donations at the American Red Cross in Tuscaloosa until Monday.