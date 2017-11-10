Veterans Day 2017: Freebies and special offers for vets in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members for Veterans Day 2017.

Check out our running list of deals for veterans and servicemembers in the central Alabama area:

Free flu shots – American Family Care will give a free flu shot to any veteran with valid ID on Saturday, November 11. To learn more, visit https://www.afcurgentcare.com.

Denny’s honors veterans with special offer – Servicemen and women are invited to Denny’s to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day. To find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

Cracker Barrel honors veterans with a special offer – Veterans get a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all of Cracker Barrel’s 646 store locations.

Outback Steakhouse offers military members a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with their order — On Nov. 11, military members will receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with their order. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Zoës Kitchen offers free entree — This Veterans Day, Zoës Kitchen is thanking the brave men and women who have served our country by offering a free entree to all veterans and active members of the military. To get their free entrée, veterans and active military members must present their military ID at checkout.

Free rides on Birmingham MAX bus — The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will offer free rides on the upcoming Veterans Day holiday. Customers only need to show an active military identification card, a Veterans Affairs health card or a retired military identification card when boarding buses.

Discount at Winn Dixie — Active military and veterans will be honored with a 10 percent discount on qualifying grocery purchases this Veteran’s Day.