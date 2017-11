ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Ensley, in which they were transported by private car to the hospital, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The shooting took place on the 4000 block of Avenue I in Ensley, according to Edwards. CBS42 learned of the shooting around 1:44 p.m.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.